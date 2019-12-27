Troopers urge New Year's safety after deadly Christmas travel days

Every year during the holidays millions of travelers hit the road, and this year is no exception.

“[There’s] a lot of people driving, so the road is used,” driver Jan-Oliver Zilker said.

Zilker passed through the Toledo area by way of Chicago, and as he and others take on the traffic Ohio state troopers are reminding everyone to stay safe.

“As much as we want to go home to our families, we want to make sure everybody else can get to go home,” Sgt. Scott Gonzales with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Last week alone troopers say 12 people were killed in eight crashes across the state. The number is up one from last year and up three more compared to 2017.

“You always want to be paying attention to what’s going on ahead of you—drive the speed limit,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says speed, failure to wear a seat belt and distracted driving all play big roles in crashes. Over the last five Christmas Eve’s and New Year’s Days alone data shows absent-minded drivers caused more than 1,100 crashes in Ohio resulting in two deaths.

“People definitely need to try and leave that cell phone down, pay attention to the road ahead,” Gonzales said.

Now with 2020 fast approaching troopers are urging you to stay safe and put an end to the wrecks.

“Don’t get behind the wheel impaired,” Gonzales said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of different services out there to get someone from point A to point B and then back home. We want to prevent those crashes.”