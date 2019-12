UPDATE: Dorr St. is back open, although crews remain on the scene to work on the damaged gas meter.

There was no report of a gas leak.

_______________________________________________________

A pickup truck lost control on Dorr St. near the Inverness Club and smashed into a gas meter.

There are no reports of injuries, but Dorr is closed in between Penn Rd. and Richards Rd. so crews can make repairs to the gas meter.