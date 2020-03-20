COVID-19 making life as a truck driver very difficult

While many jobs have their employees at home or working remotely. Truck drivers can't stay in one stop.

Drivers say they're working non stop trying to get supplies to businesses. Truck drivers are taking steps to protect himself.

Lawrence Jones has numerous cleaning products to keep his truck clean.

He says traveling hasn't been an issue, but finding a place for drivers to sit down and eat is a challenge. The governor has ordered all dine-in restaurants closed.

Truck drivers travel all over the world and come in contact with products that put them at a higher risk to catch COVID-19. Truck drivers say some companies are asking drivers to stay in their cabs to avoid catching COVID-19.