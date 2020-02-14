Trump ignores AG Barr's request to stop tweeting about DOJ

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump recently asked the Australian prime minister and other foreign leaders to help Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that shadowed his administration for more than two years, the Justice Department said Monday. Sept. 30. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 11:18 AM, Feb 14, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump is ignoring his attorney general's public request to stop tweeting about the Justice Department. Trump says he has the legal right to ask the agency to intervene in a criminal case, but he's so far “chosen not to.” Trump's Friday morning tweet came just hours after Attorney General William Barr said in a striking interview with ABC News that the president's tweets were making it “impossible” to do his job, especially following the department's bungled handling of the sentencing recommendation for Trump ally and confidant Roger Stone. Trump has the right to compel DOJ to investigate as an executive branch agency. But historically, the Justice Department has functioned as an independent agency. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press all rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at www.graydc.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus