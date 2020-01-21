Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to unfold at the Capitol in a contentious proceeding to render judgment on his actions.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

On the eve of the trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a condensed, two-day calendar for each side’s opening arguments. The rules package will be one of the first orders of business when senators convene about midday Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyers are seeking swift acquittal, but Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer calls McConnell’s plan “a national disgrace.”

Legal filings to the Senate have laid out the arguments that will be made in the trial, where Trump faces allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats and Republicans disagree on whether the president’s conduct amounts to an impeachable offense and whether the allegations are sufficient to prove he is guilty.

Democrats say Trump abused his power by urging the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden while withholding military aid to the country. Trump’s lawyers contend there’s no evidence beyond hearsay that the president conditioned the release of aid on Ukraine agreeing to an investigation.

When the trial begins in earnest, Trump will be attending a global leaders conference in Davos, Switzerland. The president’s participation in the annual summit will test his ability to balance his anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage.

