Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin Wednesday morning on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.
Votes that will leave a defining mark on Trump’s tenure at the White House are expected by early evening.
On Tuesday, Trump sent off a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing what he called the "vicious crusade” against him.
But Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press.
Republicans are already working on how to conduct a trial in January.
