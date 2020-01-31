Trump signs order creating post focused on human trafficking

Ivanka Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event on human trafficking in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Updated: Fri 3:47 PM, Jan 31, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has marked the 20th anniversary of federal legislation to help combat human trafficking by dedicating a new White House position to the issue.

Trump signed an executive order Friday creating the position at the conclusion of a White House summit on human trafficking.

Trump said his administration is “100 percent committed” to ending human trafficking. He likened the practice to a form of “modern-day slavery.”

Trump has sought to elevate the human trafficking issue since taking office.

Trump did not announce a candidate for the new post, but aides said he wants to fill it quickly.

