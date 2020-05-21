Tune Up Air Conditioning In Time For Weekend Heat

With weekend temperatures forecast in the ’80s a lot of people will be turning their air conditioning on for the first time this season. Victor Hill is a service technician with Blue Flame Heating and Air Conditioning in Toledo and says once the temperatures soar their business gets “crazy busy.”

At the very least Hill recommends getting a cleaning and function check to make sure your air conditioner is working efficiently. “We get in and clean the electrical contacts. Check our capacitors, our voltage, make sure everything's running,” says Hill.

Most important is making sure you have a good clean filter. If you’re concerned about the COVID virus transmission through air conditioning systems a good filter is a good way to lock in assurances of safety.

COVID is believed to be passed by droplets, not by airborne transmission. So most experts like Dr. Brian Kaminski from ProMedica are telling us to use a high-quality filter. “So these are the ones that you see the HEPA label on them. They just filter out a larger degree of particles in the air and these droplets are considered particles. So any virus-containing droplets in most cases will be filtered out by one of these filters that we place in our central air units.)

Most homes and buildings and most commercial outlets in the United States have central air conditioning units. And Dr. Kaminsky says just that mechanism alone, allows for dilution.

“Central air conditioning has separate intake and out-put areas. So the intake for the air conditioning is in most cases located in a completely separated area from the out-put venting from the air conditioning unit.

