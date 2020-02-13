Two 13-year-olds arrested after steal car from UT campus

Two 13-year-olds from east Toledo were arrested after stealing a vehicle from the University of Toledo campus and leading police on a chase early Sunday morning.

UT Police began the pursuit, with Toledo Police joining in. Just after mutual aid arrived, the suspects crashed at the I-475/US 23 split and then fled into a neighborhood east of the crash site.

Five different units responded to the area. One unit eventually found the suspects hiding in a garage in the 6200 block of Greenacre, which they had broken in to.