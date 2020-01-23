Two Anthony Wayne students arrested after weapons, marijuana found in locker

Two Anthony Wayne students are facing possible criminal charges after police say they found marijuana and weapons in their possession on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Whitehouse Police, officers and staff of the school first discovered the marijuana and a weapon in one of the student's lockers. That student and the items were immediately removed from the school.

Following a subsequent investigation, police say they found a total of two pellet guns and a "survival knife" which were confiscated. Two students, aged 15 and 18, were taken into police custody. Charges are pending.

Police say the weapons were not intended to be used on campus but "for a potential crime outside the community" and that "at no time did these two subjects make or express any threats of violence to investigators toward students, staff, or any member of Anthony Wayne Local Schools.

In a letter posted on the police department Facebook page, Anthony Wayne High School Principal Ken Pfefferle says, "we want to emphasize that the situation was resolved very quickly and that even though the matter is very serious, we do not feel the situation put our students or staff at risk at any time."

The investigation remains ongoing.