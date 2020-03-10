Two Michigan men arrested for robbery after leading police on chase

Two Detroit men are in custody after leading police officers from multiple departments on a chase Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., a vehicle matching the description of a 2018 Dodge Ram truck wanted in connection with a robbery was located on I-280 in Wood County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were joined in the pursuit by the Lake Township Police Department and attempted to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued when the vehicle failed to stop.

The pursuit continued northbound on I-280 and onto I-75 towards Michigan. However, a tire blew on the vehicle near Alexis Rd., where it ran off the highway and came to rest in a ditch.

Both suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, jumping a fence into a business area. Lake Township officers were joined by Toledo Police and Washington Township Police in searching the area for the suspects, who were located and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect's vehicle was found to contain stolen items, including firearms, money, and jewelry, among other items.

Leslie Allante-Napoleon Gumm 28, has been charged with receiveing stolen property and felleing and eluding, both felonies. He was incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center.

Kenya Hall, 50, was charged with receiving stolen property. He was being treated Monday at a local hospital for minor injuries he sustained while running from officers.