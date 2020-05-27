Two area schools earn STEM/STEAM designation

Two northwest Ohio schools are being recognized as STEM/STEAM schools by the State of Ohio.

Dorr Street elementary earned a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) designation, and McKinley STEMM Academy earned a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) designation.

This means the schools are now a part of an elite club with resources to continue their robust curriculum.

Christina Ramsey is the principal at Mckinley STEMM she says,

"I am proud of them," McKinley principal Christina Ramsey said. "I am proud of my teachers, I am proud of our students. I am excited to share this moment with them when we come back together."

Mckinley is the second TPS school to earn this type of designation.

Dorr Street Elementary's STEAM Director Taryn Miley said rather than being a change in instruction, the designation is a validation that the curriculum emphasizes experiential learning opportunities, community engagement, and career readiness.