Toledo Police have arrested two Swanton men in connection with the theft of tires and wheels off of a car in the area.

Christopher Flickinger, 26, and Trevor Carter, 20, were arrested early Tuesday morning and are being charged with theft.

Police were called after a resident heard knocking outside. The suspects were caught in the act of stealing wheels and rims off of a car in the 4600 block of Talmadge after 1 a.m. Tuesday.