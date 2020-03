K'Veon Giles and Matthew Smith were convicted on murder charges in the 2018 shooting death of the Toledo child Monday.

Giles and Smith were accused of shooting 3-year-old Malachi Barnes on I-75 on Thanksgiving Day while trying to kill a member of his family, Ivory Carter.

Carter was not in the vehicle at the time.

Giles and Smith were convicted on all charges, which included aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.