Coronvirus numbers this week will determine if 're-open' was right

Two weeks after Memorial Day, health experts are scanning the daily numbers of COVID-19 cases to see if there will be a surge in cases.

Photo: USAF / Mandy Foster

Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says this week will reveal if there will be a spike. So far, the news is encouraging about the trajectory of confirmed COVID cases. “We have seen a downward slope from the beginning of May till now. We've had a couple of blips over the last week or so where we've had cases reported over the single digits,” says Zgodzinski.

The added challenge is a week after Memorial Day, there were large groups of protesters for Black Lives Matter. Many of the protesters were not wearing protective masks and that is a cause for further caution. Zgodzinski answers that question, “Short answer is yes I am concerned. But that's my job. We're trying to use the best science that we have to predict what's going to happen but as you've seen from the start of this thing, the science behind this is changing all the time.”

