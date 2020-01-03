Two arrested in Friday morning drug raid in Findlay

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force arrested two Findlay residents after a drug raid early Friday morning.

At approximately 5:36 a.m., the Task Force with assistance from the Findlay Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 502 Clinton Ct.

The search yielded crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash, and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Arrested in the raid were Porshia L. Frisbie, 29, and Jeffrey L. Williams, 43. They are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

Frisbie and Williams are each being charged with possession of crack cocaine, a third degree felony, and possession of fentanyl, a second degree felony.

Additional charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.