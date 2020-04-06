Two arrested in separate violations of stay-at-home order

Toledo Police say they have arrested two different people for violating the state's stay-at-home order. The arrests were made in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred on Sunday when police, responding to a robbery call on North Superior, noticed several illegally parked cars at the location. According to the police report, the officer told those who were not residents of the home to disperse, as they were in violation of the stay-at-home order. Among the more than 20 people at the address was Christopher Kinnebrew, who had been told to return to his home at a previous incident elsewhere in the city. Police say Kinnebrew left the residence but returned while the officer was still there, at which point he was arrested.

In the second incident, also on Sunday night, Shakela Barber was reportedly among a crowd of at least 50 people at Walnut and Ontario, according to court documents. Additional information as to the circumstances surrounding the arrest or the reason for the crowd were not immediately available. Police responded to a shooting in the same area early Monday morning.

Both Barber and Kinnebrew were booked on charges of violations of any rule the Director of Health or Department of Health. Barber also faces a charge of disorderly conduct, while Kinnebrew faces an additional charge of obstructing official business.