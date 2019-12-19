Two charged after Thursday morning drug bust in Findlay

Two people are in custody after authorities found various drugs in their residence during a search warrant Thursday morning in Findlay.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at approximately 5:54 a.m. on the 1000 block of Cedar Ave.

The search yielded cocaine, crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash, and items indicative of drug trafficking, according to a press release.

Dana Ryan, 27, of Detroit, and Linsay C. Pittman, 32, of Findlay, were arrested. Ryan is charged with possession of crack cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, and trafficking in cocaine, all fifth degree felonies. Pittman is charged with possession of crack cocaine.

According to authorities, additional charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.