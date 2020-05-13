Two children make an unusual discovery in a Toledo field

An unusual discovery made by some kids in a south Toledo field. The young siblings found some things that had been tossed out, and the whole family is now doing a little detective work because of one of the items in that pile.

A game of Frisbee between a brother and sister is how this story starts. But there's an incredible twist, you might not see coming.

11-year-old Adreanna Freeman and her 12-year-old brother Damien stumbled upon a pile of personal belongings during a game of Frisbee, and in that pile was a small urn. "I felt like it was something that was important to someone, and I didn't want to do the wrong thing and just toss it out somewhere," said Damien.

The two rushed home to show their mom, Nikie Craig. "I tried to open it to see if it was legitimate, and it was. It wouldn't come open, and there was a name on the bottom of it with the words going home. You can feel there's a bag of ashes in there, and you can feel it move," said Nikie.

But even with that information, Nikie and the kids still had a lot of questions. "At first we thought it could be an animal potentially, but then a lot of people told me it is probably a keepsake urn. Those are small urns that are used when ashes get split up. So I figured that's what it was," said Nikie.

Nikie went right to work trying to track down who it belongs to. She has been overwhelmed by the amount of people sharing the story on social media. She is not giving out the name, so she can be sure it ends up with the rightful owner.

The kids are hoping to be able to quickly solve the mystery. "It makes me feel great that I am doing something right for people who have lost somebody," said Adreanna.

While this would be an out of the ordinary find for most of us, here's the twist to the story. Adreanna and Damien found another urn in 2018 on their way home from school when they lived in a different Toledo neighborhood. It was in a pile of things that had been discarded outside a home. Nikie was able to track down the person who the first urn belonged to. Nikie says the two keep in touch to this day.

If you think you know who the urn belongs to call (419) 360-7064 or go to the 13abc Facebook page and leave a comment.

