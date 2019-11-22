Man shot and killed in Toledo apartment Friday night

Detectives are calling it a murder.

Friday at about 9:15 PM, officers discovered the body of a man inside an apartment at 1002 Prouty. They say the man had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toledo Police later identified the man as Jule Berry, 55.

According to initial reports, another person may have also been shot during the same incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in South Toledo.

911 calls reported multiple shots fired on the 1000 block of Prouty around 9:15 Friday night.

Police believe two people were shot, with one driving themselves to the hospital.

No conditions for the victims were initially available.

