Two individuals detained in robbery, shooting incidents

Two individuals were detained after they stole a vehicle and used it in a separate shooting incident Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nicolas Meadows said he was in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Cambridge Woods Apartments when he was approached by two unknown suspects. They brandished a handgun and demanded Meadows' vehicle and cell phone, fleeing in the vehicle.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was involved in a shooting incident in the 500 block of Odgen, in which numerous rounds were fired and a vehicle were struck.

The stolen vehicle was found in the area of Hawley and Tecumseh, and two individuals were detained.

The investigation is ongoing. There were no injuries reported in either incident.