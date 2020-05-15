Shooting at Cherry and Bancroft, man and woman taken to hospital

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting incident at Cherry and Bancroft Friday night.

Toledo Police say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. of two people shot outside the parking lot of a carryout and Boost Mobile store.

A man was shot multiple times and a woman was shot at least once in the leg. Both were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

There are no suspects or motive at this time, though witnesses on the scene have been cooperative.

A nearby Rite-Aid had a window shot out in the incident.

