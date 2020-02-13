Two juveniles arrested after TPD unit responds to Shotspotter alert

Two juveniles were arrested after Toledo Police responded to a Shotspotter alert Wednesday evening.

Units responded to an alert of five rounds of gunfire in the 1900 block of Collingwood just after 5:30 p.m. Once on scene, shell casing were located.

While searching for suspects, two males, ages 13 and 14, were located. One of the males tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

The officer who gave chase sustained an injury to his right hand. He was treated and released from Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He is not expected to miss work.

Both males had firearms on their persons. Gang and SWAT units assisted.