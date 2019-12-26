Two killed in motorcycle crash

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Macon Township. According to deputies, a motorcycle was traveling north on Britton Highway when it was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Milwaukee Road that didn't stop at the stop sign.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m.Thursday evening. The 67-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His 65-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital by helicopter where she later died. Deputies have not released the identities of the victim, but we're told they are both from Monroe, Michigan. The 35-year-old female driver of the vehicle and three passengers were not hurt in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Team.