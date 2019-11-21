Two local men are home from a life-changing trip to The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian tore a huge path of destruction through The Bahamas in September. Cleaning up has been a monumental task, and the work is far from over. Two northwest Ohio men spent a week at Grand Bahama helping as part of Operators Without Borders.It's a non-profit that helps with water and wastewater utilities after disasters.

Todd Saums and Tom McGrain work for the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. They say what they saw changed their lives. They took pictures and video of their time there, but say the images don't quite capture the enormity of the tragedy.

Dorian was one of the most powerful storms to ever slam into The Bahamas. The monster hurricane parked over Grand Bahama for more than 24-hours causing catastrophic damage that is hard to fathom. Months later, the scope of the destruction is still hard to grasp.

One of the many problems people are still facing is the lack of fresh water. Todd and Tom did a variety of work while they were there like water sampling and testing.They also worked with a hydrogeologist looking for new well sites to establish.

Despite the challenges the people continue to face on a daily basis, Todd and Tom say everyone they met took time to show their appreciation.

The two worked from sunrise to sundown, but they say they wished they could have done more and stayed longer. And even if you can't make the trip to The Bahamas, they hope their trip will inspire others to help wherever needed

Both men say they would like to do similar volunteer work in the future.

The trip was paid for through donations from fellow operators and members of the Ohio Water Environment Associates as well as Baker and Associates.