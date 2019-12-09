Two men arrested after attempting to use counterfeit money in Putnam County

Two men are in custody after attempting to pass fake US currency at Putnam County businesses.

The Ottawa Police Department was dispatched to the Ottawa Party Mart on North Perry St. on Sunday afternoon. Once the officers arrived, they approached two males matching the description given.

One of the suspects, Paul J. Bakle of Grover Hill, fled on foot. He was later apprehended after a short pursuit in the 400 block of North Maple St.

The other suspect, Matthew R. Sage of Piqua, was arrested on the scene without incident.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered Bakle and Sage attempted to pass counterfeit US currency at the Arby's and McDonald's restaurants in Ottawa.

The suspects were transported to the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility pending criminal charges.