Two men charged in stabbing death of Michelle Keagler

Toledo Police have charged two men in connection with the November murder of Michelle Keagler.

Brian Friess, 36, and Chad Friess, 34, were charged with murder Friday. Brian is already in custody on unrelated charges, and Chad was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail. The two are brothers.

Keagler, 30, was found deceased in a field near Kuhlman and South with stab wounds on Nov. 9. Keagler was stabbed two dozen times, and some of the wounds appeared to be defensive.

Brian Friess was already charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He allegedly held up a store in September and took nearly $6,000.