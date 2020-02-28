Two men facing charges after reportedly robbing woman at gunpoint in her car

Two men are charged with robbing a woman in her car at gunpoint Wednesday morning in south Toledo.

Marvelous Belcher is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, while Taloun Nedd was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

The victim told Toledo Police she was in her car while it was warming up in her driveway in the 700 block of Geneva Ave. when she was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

According to a police report, Nedd sat in her front seat while Belcher was in her back seat. Nedd did not say anything but pointed a gun at her head and started to go through her belongings. He took her iPhone and charger, which was plugged into the car; she also had an unknown amount of money inside her phone case.

At the same time, Belcher pointed a gun at her face and told her to empty her pockets.

After they took her phone, they ran eastbound on Grafton from Geneva.

After officers arrived, they found shoe prints in the snow, leading from the victim's vehicle going east then south down the alley to the rear of a different residence on Geneva.

Two units surrounded the house, and after officers knocked on the front door, Nedd came to the rear door. The officer motioned for Nedd to exit, and he did.

The officer began to take the suspect into custody, but he pulled away. The officer tried to gain control of Nedd with takedown techniques and joint manipulation, causing them to fall to the ground. Nedd eventually obeyed commands to stop resisting and place his hands behind his back.

While searching the suspect, officers found a baggy of marijuana and fake currency in a fanny pack. Nedd also stated he had the victim's phone in his pocket.

Nedd and Belcher appeared in court Thursday. Each of their bonds were set at $150,000 and both ordered to have no contact with the victim.