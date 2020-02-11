Two men plead guilty in racially-charged assault at Bowling Green Waffle House

Two men accused of assaulting two people at a Bowling Green Waffle House in March pleaded guilty Monday.

According to authorities, Jacob Dick, 22, and Zach Keller, 21, assaulted two 18-year-olds at the restaurant in the early morning hours of March 31. Police said the two also used racial slurs against the victims as they entered the restaurant.

Witnesses told authorities the the two victims did nothing to provoke the attack.

Dick and Keller will be sentenced March 27.