Two men shot in Sandusky alley, one dead

Sandusky Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near the city's north side.

According to police, it happened in an alley between the 400 block of Dewey St. and Finch St. just after 1:00pm Saturday.

Two people were shot and sent to the hospital for treatment.

21-year-old Deyon Hill died at the hospital from his injuries. The second victim -- a 20-year-old man -- was treated for his wounds and released.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

If anyone has information, they should contact the Sandusky Police Detective Bureau at 419-627-5863.

