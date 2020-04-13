Two men thwart robbery, hold suspect down until police arrive

A Toledo man was arrested after his attempt at robbing a Cherry St. convenience ended with him being held down by two individuals until police arrived.

According to police, Caleb Weaver, 20, entered Mike's Place after 8 p.m. Saturday, pointed a handgun at the employees and demanded money.

Weaver attempted to fire the weapon, but it malfunctioned. Isaiah Johnson and Quinton Walker wrestled Weaver to the ground in front of the store, holding him there until authorities arrived.

Weaver was arrested and taken into custody at Lucas County Jail without incident.