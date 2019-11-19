Two officers shot at apartment complex in Monroe

Two officers with the Monroe City Police Department have been shot in an altercation at Washington Arms Apartments in Monroe, Michigan.

According to Monroe Police chief Charles McCormick IV, officers responded to a call at 9 a.m. of an assault of a maintenance worker, after an argument with a tenant became physical.

When officers arrived and tried to make contact with the tenant, the tenant shot and struck both officers. They returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Press conference in Monroe, Michigan after two police officers shot. https://t.co/6VT16K5L4W — Justin Billau (@photogbillau) November 19, 2019

The suspect, described as a 40-year-old white male, was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo. According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was in surgery at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Monroe Middle School was on lock down for the incident, but it has since been lifted.

