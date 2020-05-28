Two people sent to the hospital in Wednesday evening crash in Wood County

Two people were sent to the hospital after a Wednesday evening crash in Wood County.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene of the accident at the intersection of N. Fostoria Rd. and State Route 579.

According to OSP, Shawn Burmeister, 42, of Genoa, was traveling south on N. Fostoria Rd. when she failed to stop for a posted stop sign and drove into the path of a semi truck, driven by Eric Hunter, 60, of Monroe, Michigan.

Burmeister was transported to a Toledo hospital with serious injuries. Hunter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Safety belts were in use by both drivers and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.