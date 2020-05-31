Two people injured in one vehicle crash on I-280

Two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a Saturday night crash in Wood County.

Around 11:41 p.m., troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-280 near Moline Martin Rd.

William Koperski, 37, of Clay Center, was driving a SUV southbound on I-280. He traveled off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, and then overturned, coming to a rest on the left side of the road. His passenger, Jessica Koperski, 35, was ejected from the vehicle.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with with serious life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation at this time.