Two people safe after their east Toledo home catches fire Thursday morning

Two people and three dogs are alive after their east Toledo home caught fire Thursday morning.

At around 11 a.m. Thursday, units were called to a house fire in the 2100 Seaman Rd. Upon arrival, one of the Toledo Police officers noticed Randy Fitzpatrick, 64, on the floor and appearing to be unconscious. The officer moved Fitzpatrick outside and away from the fire.

Donna Fitzpatrick, 67, was already outside with two dogs. A third dog was inside and also rescued.

According to a police report, there were no serious injuries.