Man wanted by US Marshals one of two dead in Toledo shooting

Toledo Police say two people are dead, including a man wanted by US Marshals, after a shooting in the 800 block of Mulberry Street.

An officer at the scene tells 13abc the call came in around 8:27 p.m. via ShotSpotter.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Police identified the victims as 33-year old Stephen Turner and 45-year old Jerry McGee.

Turner was wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm, aggravated burglary, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, stemming from a July 7 incident. Turner allegedly entered an occupied resident in the 3900 block of Airport Hwy brandishing a firearm, robbing the residents, including the keys to their car.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

