Two people shot in Tuesday evening incident on Vance St.

Four people were detained and questioned but no charges have been filed after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in Toledo.

Just before 7 p.m., Toledo Police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the 1000 block of Vance St. When they arrived, units found a second person suffering from a gunshot wound as well.

The victims -- 18-year-old Demaree Baker and a 12-year-old -- were sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence when they heard gunshots. They ran inside when they realized they had been struck by bullets.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.