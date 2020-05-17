Two men shot in central Toledo

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting incident near Junction and Vance in Toledo.

Toledo Police at the scene tell us the call came in just after 7:00 Sunday evening for at least one person shot.

Two victims, both male, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their condition is listed as serious, but not critical.

There are no suspects or motive at this time. This investigation is ongoing, with police combing a large area around the scene.