Two people shot in north Toledo neighborhood

Toledo Police are combing the scene of a shooting in north Toledo that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened Sunday night along the 800 block of Mulberry Street.

An officer at the scene tells 13abc the call came in around 8:27 via ShotSpotter.

Both victims were taking to an area hospital via life squad vehicles. At least one was responsive at the time.

Police are questioning witnesses and looking for shell casings. Half the block is cordoned off with police tape.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13abc for the latest updates.