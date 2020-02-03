Two people suffer gunshot wounds at Toledo after-hours club

Two victims were transported to an area hospital after shooting broke out inside a Toledo after-hours club early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. for two gunshot wound victims at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Taylor Hill, 21, and Montria Boykin, 26, were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the victims, they were at an after-hours club at 1033 Ketcham when an unknown person started shooting inside the club.

The case remains under investigation.