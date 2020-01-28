Two possible cases of coronavirus being tested in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health is investigating two possible cases of coronavirus in southwest Ohio.

Two students at Miami University were tested for the virus. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention hopes to have results back by the end of the week.

Both students recently traveled to and returned from China, according to health officials. Both possible cases are not severely ill and are currently in isolation to prevent the spread of the illness.

The immediate health risk to the Miami campus community low, according to the Butler County General Health District.

Coronavirus symptoms are similar to the common cold or the flu. Usually, those with the illness have respiratory problems like a cough, shortness of breath, and a fever. Symptoms can appear anytime between two days and two weeks after exposure.

Speaking with 13abc last week, local health experts say the risk of coronavirus is very low. In fact, they say the only way to contract the disease is if you recently traveled to the infected areas of China or have been in close contact with someone who has.