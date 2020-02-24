Two sent to hospital after Sunday evening crash on Turnpike

Two people were sent to a local hospital after suffering incapacitating injuries in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:05 p.m., the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the crash, just east of SR 2 in Monclova Township.

Donna E. Otto, 74, of Willoughby, was travling eastbound when her vehicle was rear-ended, causing her to go off the right side of the road and come to rest in a ditch.

Otto and her passenger, David E. Otto, 76, were both transported to local hospitals with incapacitating injuries. Neither were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

Craig T. Nelson, 31, of Rio Rancho, N.M., was driving a semi-truck and struck the rear of Otto's vehicle. He was not injured as a result of the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.