Two sent to hospital after one-vehicle crash Sunday on Airport Hwy.

Two people were injured early Sunday morning after they were involved in a one-vehicle crash on Airport Highway.

According to Toledo Police, a vehicle traveling westbound on Airport around 3:20 a.m. passed through the intersection of Wenz Rd. when it drifted to the right and struck the curb. The driver over-corrected and began to skid, crossing left of center.

The car went off the road and struck another curb, a fence, and went up a small embankment before striking a tree.

La Kease Hendricks, 21, and Cierra Boyd, 21, were both transported to Toledo Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.