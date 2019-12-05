Two seriously injured in car-semi accident at Alexis and Benore

Accident on Alexis and Benore on Dec. 5, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio.
Updated: Thu 4:10 PM, Dec 05, 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a semi at Alexis and Benore Thursday.

Both victims needed to be extricated. The passenger has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver has serious life-threatening injuries.

 