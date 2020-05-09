Two suspects caught in attempted church break-in

Toledo Police arrested two men who are accused of attempting to break-in to a Toledo Church Friday morning.

According to police, Melvin Hubbard, 69, and Dewayne Hubbard, 54, are accused of attempting to break-in to First United Church on Cherry Street about 7 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, one suspect was allegedly on a ladder against the church and fled on foot.

It's not clear if anything from the church was taken.

The two men are facing charges of possessing criminal tool or control substance device instrument for criminal intent and obstructing official business.

