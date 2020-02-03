Two suspects rob Circle K on Secor Rd.

Toledo Police are investigating a robbery Monday morning at the Circle K gas station on Secor Rd. between W. Alexis and the Michigan state line.

According to police, two men wearing black masks entered the business around 3 a.m. and demanded cash from the employee. They fled south on Alexis with an unknown amount of cash.

The employee said this was the first incident she's had like this in 33 years of working there.

The gas station will remain closed Monday morning as the investigation continues.