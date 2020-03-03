Two taken to hospital after serious crash Monday night in Fulton County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash in Fulton County on Monday night.

At approximately 11:23 p.m., Pete Grime, 45, of Archbold, was westbound on County Rd. H when he failed to yield the right-of-way to Zachary Putnam, 18, of Wauseon, who was northbound on County Rd. 20.

Grime was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent's Health Center with serious but stable injuries.

Putnam was transported to Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, according to OSP.