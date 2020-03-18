Two women dead after Tuesday morning crash in Ottawa County

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Ottawa County.

The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. on State Route 105 in Harris Township.

Wendy L. Suter, 55, of Fremont, was traveling northbound on SR 105 when her vehicle went left of center, striking head-on a vehicle driven by Sheri L. Water, 50, of Millbury.

Suter was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Water sustained life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was also wearing a seat belt.

A 17-year-old passenger in Suter's car was transported to St. Vincent's with minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol or drug use are unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.