Tyler Perry orders second autopsy for nephew that died in La. prison

FARMERVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Tyler Perry has hired pathologist Michael Baden to perform a second autopsy on his nephew, Gavin Porter, who died in a Louisiana prison.

Porter, who was incarcerated at the Union Parish Detention Center, was found dead on Feb. 25. in his cell about 8:30 p.m. He died of an apparent suicide, according to Union Parish Sheriff’s Office media liaison Johnny Gunter, KNOE reports.

Porter was found in a solitary confinement cell where he had been placed Saturday night after a fight involving several inmates, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said. The sheriff said no foul play is suspected.

Porter was arrested and convicted of manslaughter after shooting and killing his father in 2016 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Call me naive, but it was my hope that after serving his time, really reflecting, showing much remorse, and asking God for forgiveness, that he would have been able to come work for me,” said Perry. “Where he would join all the other former inmates that work for me and turn his life around, just as they have. But that day will never come.”

"Three days ago, I got the horrible news that he allegedly committed suicide in prison," Perry continued. "I say allegedly because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover ups and/or getting it wrong."

Baden is a famed pathologist who has been involved in numerous cases, including JFK, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Jeffrey Epstein. Dr. Baden will perform a second autopsy.

“I want to be clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorists, and we want to believe that there was no foul play, just as the sheriff stated publicly,” Perry stated.

