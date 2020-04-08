U. of Findlay's pharmaceutical department makes hand sanitizer

The University of Findlay took calls and emails requesting help in regards to personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

Tonya Dauterman thought she and others in her department could help out so they got to work. So far they've made 20 liters of hand sanitizer that's been delivered to health care systems in the area. One delivery was made to the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation.

If you are interested in helping the University of Findlay continue to support surrounding communities through the COVID19 Hand Sanitizer Fund you can make a gift online at give.findlay.edu.